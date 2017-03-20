Paediatrician Jonathan Walsh jailed over child sex images

Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Jonathan Walsh had configured settings on his computer's router and installed software to wipe files and hide their use

A paediatrician has been jailed for three years for having and sharing child sex images of the most serious kind.

Jonathan Walsh, 47, was sentenced at Exeter Crown Court after admitting 17 charges of making and distributing indecent images

Walsh has moved away from Barnstaple since the matter became public.

He has also been sacked from his job as a consultant at North Devon District Hospital.

The court was told that when officers raided his house in Barnstaple, which he shared with his wife and children, they found 35 computer files.

Of these, 27 were classed as category A, meaning they showed the most serious types of abuse.

Walsh had configured settings on his computer's router and installed software to wipe files and hide their use.

He admitted 10 counts of distributing indecent images of children and seven of making indecent images of children.

'Despicable crimes'

Police confirmed none of the images related to patients at the hospital.

Sentencing him, Judge Geoffrey Mercer said Walsh had gone to "considerable lengths" to disguise what he was doing.

"To state that your sexual interest in children, which underlines these offences, causes concern with regard to the position you held is a massive understatement," he said.

Det Insp Andrea Kingdon, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said Walsh was a "practising and respected" paediatrician when he was committing the crimes, and had let himself and his profession down.

"The victims of these types of offences often do not have a voice as their images are shared by paedophilic networks many times over, in a manner which constantly re-victimises them," she said.

"We are determined to eradicate these types of despicable crimes and to stop paedophile offenders from being gratified by such activity, and in doing so protect the vulnerable."