Plymouth woman's joy over hair help after cancer

A young mother-of-two who was diagnosed with breast cancer three years ago says the damage to her hair left her feeling "unfeminine".

Kat Parker, from Plymouth, was 26 when she was diagnosed with the disease and had to have her breasts and ovaries removed.

She has been clear of cancer for two years but her hair has never recovered.

Following a community fundraising effort, she has now had specialist extensions for people suffering severe hair loss and says she feels like a "different person".

Watch Inside Out South West's story on BBC One on Monday 20 March at 19:30 BST and on the iPlayer for 30 days thereafter.