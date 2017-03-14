Three cleared of Thomas Orchard police custody death

Image caption Sgt Jan Kingshott (left) and civilian detention officers Michael Marsden (centre) and Simon Tansley deny manslaughter by gross negligence

Three police staff have been cleared of killing a man in custody.

Thomas Orchard, 32, who had schizophrenia, died in hospital a week after he suffered a cardiac arrest in an Exeter police cell in 2012.

Sgt Jan Kingshott, 45, and detention officers Simon Tansley, 39, and Michael Marsden, 56, denied gross negligence manslaughter.

They were cleared of the charges at Bristol Crown Court.

The court previously heard how Mr Orchard suffered a relapse of his mental illness and was arrested in Sidwell Street on suspicion of a public order offence.

He was found unconscious at Heavitree Road Police Station in Exeter and died seven days later in hospital.

Mr Orchard's legs were in straps for more than four minutes and an emergency response belt was placed around his head for five minutes, the court was told.