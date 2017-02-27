Ex-offender gets first job in 30 years

Former heroin addict John Clarke, 47, has just started his first job in 30 years, after going to prison many times.

The Londoner, who now lives in Devon, was addicted to heroin for nearly 25 years, but says he has been clean for three years.

Now he's won a short-term contract as a support worker at Exeter's homeless hostel and he says it's turned his life around.

