A student has been found dead with a fatal head injury at the bottom of a stairwell in Plymouth.

The 19-year-old man is understood to have "fallen a number of floors" in a communal stairway at around 02:30 GMT on Sunday.

Police officers confirmed the man was from south Wales and next of kin have been informed.

Police said the man's death is not being treated as suspicious.