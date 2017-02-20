Devon bus shelter gets mystery 'Banksy-style' makeover

Image copyright Nick Shutt Image caption The secret improvements to the bus shelter started last year

A village bus shelter is being secretly decorated and furnished by an unknown person, sparking intrigue in the community.

The shelter in the village of Walkhampton, Devon first had a comfortable chair installed last year.

Since then there have been regular makeovers, as the Plymouth Herald reported last week.

The identity of the reclusive renovator is unknown, prompting some to liken it to the work of graffiti artist Banksy.

The rector of the West Dartmoor Mission Community and village resident, the Reverend Nick Shutt, said: "Walkhampton's own Banksy is on the loose.

"It's a great thing and has brought a real sense of cheer to the community."

Image copyright Nick Shutt Image caption The bus shelter in Walkhampton, Devon has been vandalised in the past.

The changes started last summer when the shelter was transformed overnight with a new comfortable chair and cushions, and it has been added to over the months.

Mr Shutt said: "For Halloween it was 'spookified', and for Valentine's it was 'loved-up'.

"We genuinely have no idea who is doing this but it just makes it better than it was."

The bus shelter was vandalised in 2013 and had to be repaired by Burrator Parish Council.