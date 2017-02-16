NHS apology to Devon woman over wrong 111 questions

The NHS has apologised to a Devon woman who was asked the wrong questions when she dialled the non-emergency service NHS 111.

Michelle Perryman rang for help saying she felt violently ill but said she was frustrated by the service which asked about 40 questions over a 10 minute call.

The non-emergency service call handler repeatedly tells Mrs Perryman: "The computer is asking the questions."

South West Ambulance, which lost the service in 2016 after a damning report, said the the call handler selected the wrong "pathway".

