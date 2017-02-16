NHS apology to Devon woman over wrong 111 questions
Media playback is unsupported on your device

NHS apology to Devon woman over wrong 111 questions

16 February 2017 Last updated at 13:37 GMT

The NHS has apologised to a Devon woman who was asked the wrong questions when she dialled the non-emergency service NHS 111.

Michelle Perryman rang for help saying she felt violently ill but said she was frustrated by the service which asked about 40 questions over a 10 minute call.

The non-emergency service call handler repeatedly tells Mrs Perryman: "The computer is asking the questions."

South West Ambulance, which lost the service in 2016 after a damning report, said the the call handler selected the wrong "pathway".

Read more on this story here and click here for more stories from around Devon and Cornwall.