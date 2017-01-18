Plymouth Argyle fan to meet FA Cup tie 'guardian angels' after son's death
A man who was watching Plymouth Argyle play Liverpool at Anfield when he found out his son had died is to be reunited with two men who comforted him.
Argyle fan Kevin May was at the clubs' FA Cup tie on 8 January when he received a text with the news.
His son Daniel, 25, was quadriplegic, blind and had cerebral palsy following an operation he had as a baby.
Liverpool have brought the unnamed men to Home Park for Wednesday night's replay, along with a special banner.
Bearing the slogan "RIP Daniel May You'll Never Walk Alone", it will be unfurled at the cup tie.
Fans from both sides will also join a minute's applause in the 25th minute, to mark Daniel's age.
Mr May, from Plymouth, described the two men who looked after him during the Anfield clash as his "guardian angels".
Speaking about the special welcome organised by Liverpool, Mr May said: "It will be poignant, very nice, and very sad.
"But I am determined to focus on the positives, with many thousands of people thinking of my boy Daniel.
"Home Park is where I go to worship and for them to be thinking of Daniel is beyond words."
Mr May was told on the phone that Daniel had died as he watched the first cup game alongside thousands of Plymouth supporters.
The distraught dad, who was taken to a quiet room away from the crowd after receiving the news, later thanked a policeman and staff at Anfield for their support.
His message led to a fundraising campaign led by a Liverpool fan Anthony Grice to pay for the banner in memory of Daniel, who lived in Surrey with his mother.
Mr May said he would take the banner to Daniel's funeral on 7 February.