Grieving Plymouth fan thanks Liverpool staff as son dies during game

Image copyright Kevin May Image caption Kevin May hopes fans will join in a tribute of applause on the 25th minute of the replay

A Plymouth Argyle fan who was told his son had died during Sunday's FA Cup clash with Liverpool has thanked police and staff who eased his distress.

Kevin May, 53, from Plymouth, was texted by daughter Stacey during the game that his son Daniel, 25, had died.

Daniel was quadriplegic, blind and had cerebral palsy since an operation aged six months.

Distraught dad Mr May was taken away from the crowd by staff and police and given a chance to recover.

'Crumpled in heap'

The first call was from eldest son Terry that Daniel, who lived in Surrey with his mother, was in intensive care in Guildford Hospital.

"Obviously I was very distraught and struggled to hear him over the noise of the crowd," he said on Facebook.

He tried to tell a policeman at Liverpool's Anfield ground "but the words didn't come out".

The policeman, he only knows as Graham, led Mr May into the club where a member of staff made him tea and "let me rabbit on and on about my son and just listened to me".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A policeman guided Mr May out of the crowd after he heard the shock news

He said: "I calmed down with the help of these two big Scousers I'd only known for half an hour, but they were great."

He was shown to his seat when he got a text from Stacey, saying: "He's gone." Daniel had died of a heart attack.

Looking for somewhere to escape the crowd, a policeman guided him to the police office where he "crumpled in a heap on a table with my head in my arms".

There Graham and an Anfield employee both put their arms around him "in a show of pure human kindness, a credit to Scousers and Liverpool FC as well as Liverpool police".

He said he wanted to offer his "sincerest thanks to them both for the care and the kind words they afforded me at my time of need".

He hopes that fans will join in a tribute of applause on the 25th minute of the third round replay on Wednesday.

"The fact that people are thinking about Daniel is such an uplift," he said.