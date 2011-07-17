Excavation starts on 1600 BC Dartmoor home

Image caption At a previous excavation it was found that the round house owners were pastoral farmers

A team of archaeologists are to start excavating a Bronze Age round house on Dartmoor.

The dig in Bellever will explore the entrance and exterior of the home which it is believed farmers lived in.

Previous excavations uncovered a paved stone floor, post holes which would have supported a roof and more than 150 shards of pottery.

Fragments of burnt oak have also been analysed revealing it was occupied for about 400 years, from 1,600BC.