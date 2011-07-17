Excavation starts on 1600 BC Dartmoor home
17 July 2011
Devon
A team of archaeologists are to start excavating a Bronze Age round house on Dartmoor.
The dig in Bellever will explore the entrance and exterior of the home which it is believed farmers lived in.
Previous excavations uncovered a paved stone floor, post holes which would have supported a roof and more than 150 shards of pottery.
Fragments of burnt oak have also been analysed revealing it was occupied for about 400 years, from 1,600BC.