Kitten found dumped in bag on Dawlish Warren beach

Image caption The kitten, named Pebble, was found to be healthy but traumatised

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a kitten was found dumped in a carrier bag on a Devon beach.

The ginger and white male was found by a member of the public on Dawlish Warren beach, in a bag and tied to a bench, at about 2000 BST on 7 July.

The 13-week old kitten, who has been named Pebble, was described as healthy but traumatised.

RSPCA inspector Marija Zwager said it was unacceptable to treat the kitten in such a "callous and cowardly way".

The kitten is being cared for by the RSPCA Little Valley Animal Shelter in Exeter and will eventually be re-homed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the RSPCA.