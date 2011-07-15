Murder inquiry starts after body found in Exeter

A murder investigation has started after a woman's body was found in a Devon property.

The body of the woman, believed to be in her 40s was found at the house in Wonford Street, Exeter.

Police said they were called to the property at about 0850 BST on Friday by the ambulance service.

A 53-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. Officers remain at the scene investigating the incident.