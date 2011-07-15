Murder inquiry starts after body found in Exeter
- 15 July 2011
- From the section Devon
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A murder investigation has started after a woman's body was found in a Devon property.
The body of the woman, believed to be in her 40s was found at the house in Wonford Street, Exeter.
Police said they were called to the property at about 0850 BST on Friday by the ambulance service.
A 53-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. Officers remain at the scene investigating the incident.