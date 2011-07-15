Plymouth University in UAE maritime degree scheme

Maritime experts in Devon will develop a degree programme for students in the United Arab Emirates.

The University of Plymouth will work with the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) to create maritime sciences and marine engineering programmes.

It is hoped the partnership will result in a degree in Applied Maritime Studies.

HCT is the largest higher education institution in the UAE with more than 19,000 students across 17 campuses.

'Renowned institution'

Dr Kamali, Vice Chancellor of HCT said: "The Higher Colleges is well-known for partnering with industry leaders from around the world to provide the best quality programmes for its students.

"We are very interested to explore opportunities in the fields of naval operations and maritime sciences with a renowned and historic maritime institution such as Plymouth University."

Pro Vice-Chancellor of Plymouth University, Professor Richard Gibb, said the partnership reinforced the university's position as "one of the world's leading marine centres".

HCT currently works with MIT, Harvard and Stanford in America and the University of Melbourne in Australia.