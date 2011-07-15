Joss Stone: Men on robbery plot charges in court

Image caption Joss Stone has enjoyed a successful chart career

Two men have appeared in court in connection with an alleged plot targeting soul singer Joss Stone.

Junior Bradshaw, 30, and Kevin Liverpool, 33, both from St Stephen's Close, Manchester appeared at Exeter Crown Court.

The men, charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, did not enter any pleas.

Both were remanded in custody and will next appear at court on 24 October.

The two men were arrested in the Devon town of Cullompton on June 16 near the home of the 24-year-old singer.

At a previous hearing it was alleged that weapons including a Samurai sword, a body bag, notes and rope were found in a red car the men were driving when arrested.

Miss Stone did not attend court, although her mother, Wendy, sat in the public gallery.

The singer is best known for hits including Super Duper Love and Fell In Love With A Boy.

She was also recently cast as a Bond girl in a new James Bond video game and has an estimated £9m fortune.