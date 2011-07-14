Devon waste incinerator application is deferred

Image caption Concerns of how the plant would look in the countryside were raised

A decision on plans for an incinerator near Dartmoor has been delayed after the company behind the plans deferred the application.

Waste management company Viridor wanted permission to build an energy from waste (EfW) plant at the New England Quarry, near Lee Mill.

Devon County Council was to discuss the plans on 20 July, but Viridor requested a postponement.

Viridor said it was pleased that its request had been accepted.

'Magnitude of application'

A planning report to councillors had advised rejecting the plant because of how it would look.

Other concerns included the amount of extra traffic it would create in the area.

Dartmoor National Park had objected to plans because of the impact the site would have on a bat colony.

A council spokesman said: "The council has received a request from Viridor to postpone the decision of the planning committee in order to enable them to assess and respond to the officers' recommendation as they consider that more information may be material to the planning committee's decision.

"Having considered this request carefully, and given the magnitude of the application, the council has agreed to give Viridor more time to clarify elements of its case."

The company was expected to submit its application again in the autumn, the council said.

Viridor said the request being accepted meant it would "give time to consider issues raised in planning officer's report."