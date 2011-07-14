Plymouth house fire: Woman dies and man injured

Image caption Fire alarms inside the house were going off when emergency crews arrived

A woman has died and a man has been seriously injured in a house fire in Plymouth.

The fire broke out at the property in Kenley Gardens in the Ernesettle area at about 0015 BST.

A woman, 84, was brought out of the property but died at the scene, police said.

A 60-year-old trapped man was rescued and taken to hospital in a critical condition. The two were believed to be mother and son, police said.

'Most severe fire'

Fire alarms inside the semi-detached house were going off but the property was well alight when emergency crews arrived after several neighbours raised the alarm.

Devon and Somerset Fire Service station manager Alan Bowers said: "When crews went in, the heat was at a level that was almost untenable, even for them in their protective equipment and breathing apparatus.

"They said it was the hottest and most severe house fire that they've ever experienced."

Insp Dave Meredith, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said the building was gutted by the fire.

He said: "We believe that there are no suspicious circumstances. It is being treated as unexplained.

"We believe the female is the resident and the male is her son."

An investigation has been started into the cause.