Devon sees increase in number of unemployed

The number of people out of work and claiming benefits in Devon has increased over the past year, according to the latest figures.

Office for National Statistics data shows 8,855 people - 1.9% of Devon's population - are claiming benefits, compared to 8,292 in June 2010.

Figures showed 3,274 people, 4.1% of the population in Torbay, were claiming benefits, compared to 2,825 last year.

Plymouth's rate of 3.8% was close to the national average of 3.7%.

The city's total increased three times as fast over the past year than in 2009-10, from 5,980 to 6,484, the figures showed.

In Torbay, the claimant rate rose more than four times as fast as the national average.