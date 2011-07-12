Jewellery worth £50,000 is stolen from Brixham shop

Image caption CCTV caught the men using a pick axe and sledgehammer to smash the window

More than £50,000 worth of jewellery has been stolen from a Devon shop in a "smash and grab", police have said.

Three men smashed the windows of Dobles Jewellers on Fore Street, Brixham, with a pick axe and sledgehammer at 0239 BST on Monday.

Items including gold brooches and 20 Seiko watches worth up to £500 each were taken in the theft.

The men were seen filling a black holdall before running down Fore Street and Shinners Steps and driving off.

Police said they want to speak to three white men who were seen driving around in a V-registered 4-door silver Ford Fiesta earlier in the day.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.