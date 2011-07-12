Royal Tank Regiment marches through Plymouth

Soldiers from the 2nd Royal Tank Regiment (2 RTR) who have served in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, have marched through Plymouth.

The Wiltshire-based regiment was inspected by the Lord Lieutenant of Devon Eric Dancer before 150 marched along Royal Parade.

The 'Tankies' were on active duty between September and April.

The parade was to mark the regiment's return and its history of recruiting soldiers from Devon.

Marching through Plymouth will be a big moment for our soldiers. Capt Will Jones, Cyclops squadron

During its tour of Afghanistan the regiment fought against insurgents, patrolled towns and villages, repaired schools and mentored the Afghan National Police.

Lord Mayor of Plymouth Councillor Peter Brookshaw said: "Plymouth is immensely proud of its servicemen and women, who show great courage and professionalism in very difficult and dangerous circumstances.

He said he had looked forward to "giving thanks for their safe return, as well as remembering all those who have lost their lives in military service overseas".

Capt Will Jones, 27, from Tiverton and second in command of Cyclops squadron, said: "We think of ourselves as southern England's armour, the bulk of our soldiers are recruited from the south west of England.

"Because of this marching through Plymouth will be a big moment for our soldiers."

The Heavy Cavalry and Cambrai Band marched with the regiment to provide music.