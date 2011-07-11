Police warn of South Molton 'BT' credit card scam

From the section

A telephone scam to retrieve credit card details has been operating in Devon, police have said.

Residents in South Molton reported receiving phone calls from people, claiming to be BT, informing them of an unpaid bill.

The residents were advised to pay £31 to prevent immediate disconnection or pay £118 to re-connect later.

The caller is then asked for credit card details including their three-digit security number.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.