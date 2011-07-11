Exeter woman avoids prison after stabbing boyfriend

A woman who stabbed her boyfriend has escaped a prison sentence after he wrote to the judge admitting his "ruthless behaviour".

Jade Gibson, 22, was arrested after stabbing Jonathan Arthurs twice in the chest and once in the back, following an argument.

Gibson, of East Wonford Hill, Exeter, admitted causing grievous bodily harm.

At Exeter Crown Court she was jailed for eight months, suspended for two years and given 100 hours unpaid work.

The court heard that Gibson stabbed Mr Arthurs after his birthday celebrations and was arrested as she sat by his hospital bed.

David Sapiecha for the prosecution told the court: "They had all been drinking. He returned from the pub and there were arguments which turned into a fight.

"He was pulling her hair and attacked her. Jade got a knife and stabbed him several times."

Mr Arthurs, who told police he had been attacked as he returned from the pub, to protect his girlfriend, also wrote a letter to the judge admitting his previous violence against her.

It said: "I do not blame Jade for what happened. I blame myself. I acted ruthlessly. I know that Jade was trying to defend herself."

The court heard that police had been called to 15 reported incidents of violence against Gibson.

Defence lawyer Nicolas Gerasimidis said: "She recognises the use of the knife on more than once occasion was excessive in the circumstances."

Judge Graham Cottle described Gibson as "in every sense a battered woman".

"Her response by the use of the knife was disproportionate, against a background of significant violence against her by him over several years."

Gibson and Mr Arthurs have since ended their relationship.