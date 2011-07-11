Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visit Devon

Image caption The Duke and Duchess made some unscheduled stops, including one to a Salcombe pub.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are in Devon as part of a two-day visit to the South West.

They began their visit in Salcombe at about 1030 BST where they were met by schoolchildren, members of the emergency services and dignitaries.

They also made a number of unscheduled stops, including one to a pub, and met local traders.

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, also visited Cullompton, Exmoor and Princetown.

Salcombe Mayor Roger Moore said it was an "absolutely marvellous" visit, and the town was proud no barriers were used to separate the couple from the hundreds of people who came to see them.

He said: "We wanted a natural setting for them to make them feel they were just visitors meeting the townspeople.

"In fact, they stayed longer than they should have done. They did what came naturally to them and spoke to everyone."