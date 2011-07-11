Plymouth kayaker Paul Soanes dies on French trip

An experienced kayaker from Plymouth died while kayaking with a group of friends in France, it has emerged.

Paul Soanes, 48, from Hartley, died on 29 June on the Gironde River.

The French authorities have not yet released the cause of death but friends said Mr Soanes capsized and drowned.

A statement from the Port of Plymouth Canoeing Association said it would "greatly miss his skill, knowledge, advice and wisdom".

In a statement, Neville Cannon, the club's chairman, said: "Paul will be hugely missed not only by the club and its members but also by the wider community.

"His life and his family have been built up here and he will be a loss to the city of Plymouth."

Mr Soanes was married with teenage children.