Devon

London motorcycle rider killed in crash in Devon named

  • 11 July 2011
  • From the section Devon

A motorcyclist who died in a crash in Devon has been named by police as a 22-year-old from London.

Daniel Holdsworth, from Bexleyheath, south-east London, collided with a van on a slip road off the A38 near Chudleigh at about 1920 BST on Friday.

Mr Holdsworth was declared dead at the scene.

The 50-year-old driver of the van was uninjured. Devon and Cornwall Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites