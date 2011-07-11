London motorcycle rider killed in crash in Devon named
A motorcyclist who died in a crash in Devon has been named by police as a 22-year-old from London.
Daniel Holdsworth, from Bexleyheath, south-east London, collided with a van on a slip road off the A38 near Chudleigh at about 1920 BST on Friday.
Mr Holdsworth was declared dead at the scene.
The 50-year-old driver of the van was uninjured. Devon and Cornwall Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident.