Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption The handbag was found a few hundred yards away

A 100-year-old woman has been left with a broken neck after being knocked over by a handbag thief.

She was attacked from behind and pushed to the floor near the junction of St Chad's Road and Empress Road in Normanton, Derby, at 08:30 BST.

The stolen green fake leather bag was found nearby.

Police said the woman, who is being treated in hospital, also suffered bruising to her face but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was attacked near the junction of St Chad's Road and Empress Road

Det Sgt Laura Kershaw said "This is a particularly nasty incident that has targeted a very vulnerable elderly woman who was unable to defend herself."

The woman has been unable to give a description of her attacker, she said.

The bag was found a few hundred yards away at the junction of Normanton Road and Moore Street.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the attack or anyone carrying the bag to contact them.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.