Image copyright Jonathan Brady/ PA Image caption Alison Chabloz had claimed the prosecution was an attempt to limit her free speech

A blogger has been found guilty of broadcasting anti-Semitic songs on Youtube.

Alison Chabloz, 54, from Glossop, Derbyshire, wrote and performed three songs about Nazi persecution, including one about the young diarist Anne Frank.

She claimed the Holocaust was "just a bunch of lies" in her songs.

Chabloz was convicted of two counts of sending an offensive, indecent or menacing message through a public communications network.

She was further convicted of posting a third song on Youtube.

District Judge John Zani, sitting at Westminster Magistrates' Court, said the offences were serious and "the custody threshold may well have been passed."

When the verdict was given supporters of Chabloz shouted "shame" from the public gallery.

Judge Zani adjourned the trial for sentencing later.

Image copyright YouTube Image caption Alison Chabloz previously told the court she wanted put across her "political, artistic, creative point"

Chabloz, who describes herself as a Holocaust revisionist, said her music was "satire" and had previously told the court there was "no proof" gas chambers were used to kill Jewish people in World War Two.

However, prosecutors said three of Chabloz's songs, including one which referred to the notorious Nazi death camp Auschwitz as a "theme park", were criminally offensive.

Another song included a section set to the tune of a popular Jewish song Hava Nagila.

The defence had told Judge Zani his ruling would set a precedent on the exercise of free speech.

She had claimed many Jewish people found her songs funny and that no-one was forced to listen to them.