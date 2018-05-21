Image copyright Severn Trent Water Image caption A wizard is one of the magic-themed creatures featuring in the trails

A trail of sculptures carved with a chainsaw has been installed at one of Derbyshire's most popular beauty spots.

The series of magic and fairytale-themed characters at Carsington Water were created by local artist Andrew Frost.

A three-mile 'Hob's Trail' is themed around hob characters, once thought to be household elves, with a longer education trail designed to encourage children to explore the reservoir.

The trails were unveiled on Monday.

Image copyright Severn Trent Water Image caption One of the trails is centred around the mythical character of the hob

Image copyright Severn Trent Water Image caption A story-telling throne with mushroom-shaped seats is one of the featured sculptures

Mr Frost, a former ranger and carpenter at Carsington Water, said the site was one of the inspirations for his move from painting to chainsaw carving.

"I thoroughly enjoyed working on the project - it was very special because of my past history," he said.

Image caption Local wood sculptor Andrew Frost used a chainsaw to create the sculptures

Image copyright Severn Trent Water Image caption A troll guards a bridge near Carsington Water

Part of a joint project between Derbyshire Wildlife Trust and Severn Trent Water, the trails were funded from a grant of more than £20,000 from the Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund through the Derbyshire Environmental Trust.

Diane Gould, from Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, said she hoped the trails would encourage families to explore the quieter parts around the site.

"Aside from the eager cyclists and runners who whizz all the way around the eight-mile track, very few families with children venture far away from the visitor centre and what a missed opportunity that is," she said.

"Carsington is surrounded by beautiful habitats that are teaming with wildlife and have gorgeous spots to play, picnic or just sit and spend some time."