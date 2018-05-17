Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Nick Totterdell filmed the Lancaster as it flew over Ladybower Reservoir

The last surviving British member of the Dambusters raid has flown over the Derwent Valley in a Lancaster bomber.

Squadron Leader George "Johnny" Johnson, 96, was meant to fly over on Wednesday to mark the mission's 75th anniversary.

Crowds of people were disappointed when it was cancelled due to bad weather.

But the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight reorganised the flypast at short notice for about 08:30 BST so Mr Johnson did not miss out.

A spokesman for the Lincolnshire-based team said the rescheduled flight - which was where the Dambusters originally trained - was unannounced due to safety reasons.

This photo was taken from the Lancaster bomber as it flew down the Derwent Valley in Derbyshire

The Lancaster landed at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire after the mission

Squadron Leader Andrew Millikin said: "We are thrilled that we were able to finally mark this amazing anniversary in such a poignant way."

He said the Lancaster flew a "shortened sortie" and his colleagues were "bitterly disappointed" that the weather stopped them on Wednesday.

Squadron Leader Millkin said the short notice did not give Derbyshire County Council time to organise safety measures to handle the large volumes of traffic, he said.

"But we felt it was important to fly Johnny on this historic day," he added.

A further flight is expected to happen on Thursday afternoon, but the time and location has not been announced.

George "Johnny" Johnson (far left) was part of 617 Squadron based at Scampton, Lincolnshire

Nick Totterdell filmed the Lancaster as it flew over Ladybower Reservoir in Derbyshire, and said there was nobody else there.

"We walked over 11 miles yesterday to watch the Lancaster and had a great view of the Typhoon," he said.

"This morning a pal spotted the Lancaster on its way and told me to get down to Ladybower, so I drove down from our house in my pyjamas."

Tim Dunlop, Bomber Leader on the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, said it was an "absolute privilege and honour" to fly the Lancaster with George "Johnny" Johnson on board

The flight marked the 75th anniversary of the Dambusters raid and the centenary of the Royal Air Force.

Mr Johnson flew in the bomb aimer's position, the same position as in 1943 when the 617 Squadron bombed German dams.

Codenamed Operation Chastise, it was immortalised in 1955 film The Dam Busters. The only other surviving Dambuster is Canadian Fred Sutherland.

The Typhoon was drafted in to replace a Lancaster bomber in a memorial flight

There was further frustration on Wednesday when spectators were told the Lancaster's replacement, a Typhoon, would also not fly.

The Typhoon then roared over as many people were leaving or had already left.

Stuart Needham, who was one of many annoyed people, said: "I've got some footage of me and my missus in the pub listening to the sound of a jet flying overhead after reading and being told by a copper it had been cancelled."

Many people were leaving when the Typhoon thundered overhead