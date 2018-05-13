Image caption Suffragette Alice Wheeldon was recognised with a plaque

The names of 10 icons from Derby's past have been immortalised in a Walk of Fame-style installation.

Football management duo Brian Clough and Peter Taylor, actor John Hurt and Olympic weightlifter Louis Martin are among the names featured.

The star plaques have been embedded into the city centre's Albion Street and Exchange Street.

Visitors can bring the stars to life using augmented reality by scanning them with their smartphones.

The first eight plaques, unveiled on Saturday, have been installed as part of Made In Derby - a joint project involving Derby City Council, the Derby Telegraph and local business leaders.

Suffragette Alice Wheeldon, who was jailed for plotting to kill former British prime minister David Lloyd George in 1917, was also recognised with a plaque.

Image caption Alice Wheeldon's great-granddaughter, Chloe Mason, travelled from Australia to attend the unveiling

Her great-granddaughter Chloe Mason travelled from Australia to watch the unveiling.

"It's absolutely marvellous that she's part of Made In Derby because she helped make Derby and she helped contribute to this great city," she said.

Pioneer aviator Charles Rolls and engineer Henry Royce, painter Joseph Wright and former MP Philip Noel-Baker are also among the names featured in the installation after they were nominated by the people of Derby.

When the plaques are scanned with the Made In Derby app, computer-generated images appear on the user's smartphone to reveal information about the person.