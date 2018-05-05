Image copyright Jay Birmingham Image caption Judges felt the "chill in the air" in the winning entry - of the sunrise in the Peak District

Winning entries in a countryside photograph competition had the "wow factor", judges said.

Landscape photos dominate the Moors for the Future Partnership uplands-themed showcase, but it also features wildlife and a 5,000ft (1,524m) selfie.

Two of the winning entries were taken in Derbyshire, with a third from the Isle of Skye.

The under 15 category was won by a picture of camping beneath a starry sky in the Lake District.

Image copyright Lee Cooper Image caption Second place went to this dizzying image of paragliding over Mam Tor in Derbyshire

Image copyright Geoff Shoults Image caption This shot of a climber dwarfed by the Cioch on the Isle of Skye secured third place

Overall winner of the adult's category was Jay Birmingham from Staffordshire, with his image of the sunrise in the Peak District, starring his wife Mim.

Mr Birmingham said: "My wife is as just thrilled as I am. I love all the other photos too - they show how wonderful our uplands are."

Chris Dean, Moors for the Future Partnership Manager, said: "Moving people to protect our environment is essential.

"Powerful photographic images are one of the best tools we have to achieve this. The winners of the competition have moved all of us with their exciting images."

Image copyright James Fleet Image caption An atmospheric image of camping under stars in the Lake District took the under 15 category