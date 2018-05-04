Image caption Former Amber Valley Borough Council leader Paul Jones also lost his seat

The Labour leader of Derby City Council lost his seat to UKIP as the party lost control of the local authority.

Labour remains the largest group with 23 seats but has no overall majority.

The Conservatives won two new seats bringing their total to 20 while the Liberal Democrats remain on five and UKIP three.

Elsewhere, the Tories strengthened control of Amber Valley Borough Council, a Labour target which only needed a small swing to change hands.

East Midlands Live: Ranjit Banwait 'lost touch with the people'; UKIP celebrate Derby success

Voters were electing one third of Derby City Council, with 17 of 51 seats up for grabs.

Bucking the national trend, UKIP held onto one of its seats and took another from Labour, increasing its group to three councillors on the authority.

Labour lost both its leader Ranjit Banwait, who was not at the count, and the mayor John Whitby on a night to forget for the party.

Image caption The Conservatives were the happier-looking party at both Derbyshire counts

The Conservatives successfully defended five seats while also taking Chaddesden and Mackworth from Labour and Derwent from UKIP.

The Lib Dems held on to both of its wards and retains five representatives on the council.

Meanwhile, the former leader of Amber Valley Paul Jones lost his seat in Heanor West by 28 votes - one for every year he had held the ward.

He said: "Clearly the UKIP vote went to the Conservatives. I had the largest vote I've had for eight years but the Conservatives had the largest they've had for ten. It's the way it goes."

Labour needed just a small swing away from the Tories to take control of the local authority, but ended up losing two seats.

With 15 of the 45 wards up for grabs, Labour took eight of the ten it was defending while the Tories won seven.

It means the Conservatives increased its number of councillors to 25 while Labour has 20.