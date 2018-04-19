Image caption The woman was attacked walking down a street after getting off a night bus

A man has been charged with the rape and attempted murder of a woman who had got off a night bus.

The attack happened on Queens Avenue in Ilkeston, Derybshire, in the early hours of 26 November.

Anthony Dealey, of Erewash Square, Ilkeston, was arrested on Tuesday and has also been charged with robbery and sexual assault.

The 42-year-old is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court later.