A man who beat his partner with weapons including an iron and a coat hanger showed her dead body to his relatives, a court heard.

Atual Mustafa lured Sobhia Tabasim Khan to his Normanton home and subjected her to "domestic violence on a savage scale", Derby Crown Court was told.

A post-mortem test could not identify the cause of death but found 36 recent injuries on her body.

Mr Mustafa, 36, denies murdering Ms Khan between 25 and 28 May 2017.

The jury heard how "coercive" Mr Mustafa made his 37-year-old partner wear a niqab to hide her injuries.

Prosecutor Michael Auty QC said he also prevented her from leaving the house.

"She was not allowed to make eye contact with men at all. She was to lower her gaze. She should never touch any male person, even by accident," Mr Auty said.

"This woman, we say, was broken emotionally, physically and mentally."

Image caption The court heard Ms Khan was killed about five weeks after leaving her Bradford family home to live with Mr Mustafa at his home in Pear Tree Crescent

The court heard Ms Khan's injuries included two burns from an iron on her upper left arm. A coat hanger could also have been used.

"It is perfectly possible he has beaten her unconscious and she has died having been left," said Mr Auty.

The court was also told how the accused showed her dead body to members of his family, saying "I have slapped my wife a couple of times and she is dead. She is in the bath upstairs".

Ms Khan's body was found clothed in the bath, covered by a towel and shower curtain.

Mr Mustafa's brother rang the police.

The jury also heard Mr Mustafa was given a hospital order in 2009 for causing grievous bodily harm with intent to his former wife.

The trial continues.