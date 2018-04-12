Derby

Man denies murdering woman at Normanton home in Derby

  • 12 April 2018
Sobhia Tabasim Khan Image copyright Family Handout
Image caption Atual Mustafa has denied Sobhia Tabasim Khan's murder

A man has appeared in court to deny murdering a woman at her home in Derby.

Sobhia Tabasim Khan, 37, was found dead inside her home in Pear Tree Crescent, Normanton, at 21:50 BST on Saturday 27 May 2017.

Atual Mustafa, also of the same address, has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

The 36-year-old's trial, which is due to last between three and four weeks, is to begin at Derby Crown Court on Friday.
Image caption Derbyshire Police found Ms Khan dead inside her home in Pear Tree Crescent

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites