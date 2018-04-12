Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Atual Mustafa has denied Sobhia Tabasim Khan's murder

A man has appeared in court to deny murdering a woman at her home in Derby.

Sobhia Tabasim Khan, 37, was found dead inside her home in Pear Tree Crescent, Normanton, at 21:50 BST on Saturday 27 May 2017.

Atual Mustafa, also of the same address, has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

The 36-year-old's trial, which is due to last between three and four weeks, is to begin at Derby Crown Court on Friday.