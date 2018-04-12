Man denies murdering woman at Normanton home in Derby
- 12 April 2018
A man has appeared in court to deny murdering a woman at her home in Derby.
Sobhia Tabasim Khan, 37, was found dead inside her home in Pear Tree Crescent, Normanton, at 21:50 BST on Saturday 27 May 2017.
Atual Mustafa, also of the same address, has pleaded not guilty to her murder.
The 36-year-old's trial, which is due to last between three and four weeks, is to begin at Derby Crown Court on Friday.