Nine men who were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit sexual activity with a child have been released on bail.

Two addresses in Loudon Street and Walbrook Road in the Pear Tree area of Derby were raided at 22:00 BST on Friday.

Six men were arrested and a further three were held in the early hours of Saturday.

Derbyshire Police said the men are aged between 20 and 47.

Eight of the men are from Derby, while one is from outside the county.

There continues to be an increased number of officers in the area, the force said.