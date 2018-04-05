Image copyright Google Image caption Dilan Amin worked the Famous Shop in Pear Tree Road, Derby

A shopkeeper has admitted having sex with children as young as 12.

Dilan Amin, 27, of Pear Tree Road in Normanton, Derby, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child and two counts of sexual assault.

The four offences took place between 2012 and 2016 and Amin was remanded in custody until sentencing at Derby Crown Court on 27 April.

Judge Jonathan Bennett said to Amin: "It is inevitable you are going to prison."

Amin, who ran a shop called the Famous Shop on Pear Tree Road, will be sentenced for these four charges as well as a number of others he had already pleaded guilty to or was convicted of at trial.