Image copyright Anastasia Glover/Facebook Image caption Anastasia Glover said she has been "blown away" by the response to her rap

A graduate has been "blown away" by the reaction to a rap-style job application sent to a recruitment agency.

Anastasia Glover, from Ashbourne, Derbyshire, submitted the application after a fruitless search for marketing work in Manchester.

In her grime-style rap, the 21-year-old said she had "worked propa 'ard and achieved a goal" but had "been messed about bare".

Since sending the email on 20 March she has had several interview offers.

Ms Glover said the contents of the email - with the subject line "Gimme a job innit" - had been seen more than 100,000 times on LinkedIn, with PR agencies also getting in touch to help her land a job.

Image copyright Anastasia Glover Image caption Anastasia Glover's rap detailed her job-hunting woes through the medium of grime

Ms Glover, who graduated with a 2:1 in film-making from Manchester School of Art, said she had been inspired by a Question Time audience member's plea for a job.

"I'd been sending CVs here, there and everywhere, and it came to a point where I just thought 'Do you know what, I'm actually going a bit mental here', so I deliriously at midnight started writing this stupid rap," she said.

She said she thought "it might just actually work" by "going against the grain, doing something that might actually get noticed".

She said she got an "immediate" response, and now hoped to go "onwards and upwards".

Steve Thompson, managing director of Forward Role, the recruitment agency that received the email, said the firm was "committed" to helping Ms Glover find work after signing her up.

"This is the perfect way to grab the attentions of an employer," he said.

"It shows brilliant creativity and a real willingness to think outside the box.

"With that level of creativity, we believe she has a brilliant future."