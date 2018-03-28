Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Philip Cunningham admitted rape and sexual assault

A man has been convicted of rape, 13 years after carrying out the attack, due to DNA left on a discarded bottle.

The victim was dragged into bushes in Darley Park, Derby, in May 2004, but police found no matches to DNA gathered at the scene.

In September, a student was assaulted in the city and DNA found on a bottle nearby was traced to Philip Cunningham.

The 48-year-old, from Matlock Road, Chaddesden, admitted rape and sexual assault and was jailed for 13 years.

Police said the 2017 victim remembered the attacker drinking from a bottle and after searching the area, found a discarded green bottle.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption The bottle which linked Philip Cunningham to a previous rape

The DNA on the bottle matched that from the 2004 case.

Cunningham was identified from CCTV as being in Derby city centre at the time and he was arrested.

He was sentenced at Derby Crown Court on Monday.

Det Sgt Mike Sisman, from Derbyshire Police, said: "These attacks were horrific for the victims, one of whom has finally seen justice more than 13 years after the crime.

"They have both been brave in talking to us and re-living what happened to them and I hope this lengthy sentence will give them some form of closure."

Recorder Jason Macadam also handed Cunningham a sexual harm prevention order.