Image copyright Derbyshire Constabulary

A school bus driver who raped a 14-year-old girl he met through work has been jailed for 16 years.

Daniel Redfern, 38, of Church Walk, Chesterfield, was found guilty of one count of rape and four of sexual activity with a child, in a trial at Derby Crown Court.

The court heard he would drive the girls to secluded spots and one attack happened on a bus.

Judge Robert Egbuna said Redfern preyed on vulnerable youngsters.

Judge Egbuna said Redfern knew one victim, who was 14 at the time, "came from a difficult background" and was obsessed with bus drivers.

'No mercy'

"You knew she... needed someone to show her love.

"You decided to abuse her. You did not show he any mercy at all," he said.

He added: "You did not show an ounce of love; you were concerned about self-gratification."

In a statement, which was read out in court, the victim, said she had not been able to sleep or eat properly and has anxiety attacks after what happened.

Judge Egbuna said Redfern met his other victim when she was 15 and wearing a school uniform when he was in his 20s.

"She was a vulnerable young girl and was diagnosed with having borderline learning disabilities. In a short period of time you were engaging in full sexual intercourse with her. Two times in your car and on another occasion in your house in the bed you shared with your wife.

"She has found it extremely difficult to relive her experiences in court and sadly blames herself for her acts, which you are solely responsible for. She was a young girl and did not know any better, but you did."

Redfern will be on the sex offenders register for life.