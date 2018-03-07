Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Brian Watson was an outpatient being treated for depression at a psychiatric ward

The wife of a keen angler missing for 14 years has re-issued an appeal for his whereabouts on his 66th birthday.

Brian Watson, then 52, walked out of a psychiatric ward at the former Derby City General Hospital in August 2004.

Sue Watson said the family would like to know he is safe and hopes "one day he will come back" to their home the couple bought 43 years ago.

Mr Watson was being treated for depression at the unit as an outpatient after a double hernia operation.

Mrs Watson, from Heanor, in Derbyshire, said: "It doesn't matter if you don't want to come home but just let us know that you're alright.

"If you do want to come home then that's fine too.

"We live in hope that he will come through the door... he will know where we are."

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Sue Watson said she hoped her husband was "fishing merrily away"

The 65-year-old said: "He liked to be outside. He loved fishing and we like to think that he is somewhere along the riverbank, fishing merrily away.

"He could live quite roughly. He would go fishing in all weathers; nothing would stop him from going."

Mr Watson often fished in the area and the nearby village of Thorpe St Peter, but also travelled around the country - along the Lincolnshire coast.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Mr Watson has been described as "a family man"

The family issued an appeal to trace the missing "family man" in 2015 before his daughter's wedding but did not manage to trace him.

Mrs Watson said earlier this month the couple would have celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary.

She added he has missed the births of two grandchildren, 14 wedding anniversaries and walking his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day.

"I think about him every day. Over the years, it doesn't get better, but it does get easier," she said.

Mr Watson is 5ft 11ins tall and has blue eyes

He had short, wavy hair which was greying

He has no tattoos, but does have a double hernia scar on his stomach