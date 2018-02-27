Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Jeffery Beers lived in the same accommodation block as his victim

A 46-year-old man who stabbed and killed his neighbour has been jailed for life with a minimum of 15 years.

Nigel McGurk, 63, was found with fatal stab wounds and died at the scene at West Park Court, Broad Street, Long Eaton, last August.

Jeffery Beers, who lives in the same building block, was found guilty of murder at Nottingham Crown Court.

Derbyshire Police said the men were friends, but people described their relationship as "futile".

Det Insp Steve Shaw, who led the investigation, said: "This was a sad and tragic end to a life and hopefully this sentence will bring some comfort to Mr McGurk's family, knowing that justice has been served."