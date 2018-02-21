Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption CCTV of the attack shows the girl struggling with the robber for 25 seconds

A man has been charged with the robbery of a 12-year-old girl that was captured on CCTV.

Footage of the attack in Cambridge Street, Derby, at about 16:40 GMT on Sunday shows the girl struggling with the robber for 25 seconds.

Patrik Gunar, 22, from Derby, has been charged with robbery.

He is being held in custody and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

'Very brave'

Det Sgt Jim Bolus, who is in charge of the investigation, said: "I would just like to thank the public for their fantastic response to our appeal for information.

"We are pleased that we have been able to make an arrest and the man will now be placed before the court to answer the charge placed before him."

Det Con Mick Stainsby said the victim had been "very brave".

Numerous people have contacted the BBC and police offering to buy the girl a new phone, and one person has offered her a martial arts class.

A fundraising page was also set up for the youngster.