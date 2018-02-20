Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Footage of the attack shows the girl on the floor as she was robbed

A man has been arrested on suspicion of robbing a 12-year-old girl in what was described as an "horrific" attack that was captured on CCTV.

Footage of the attack shows the girl struggling with the robber for 25 seconds in a Derby Street.

Derbyshire Police said the girl was "very shaken up by what happened" but did not have any injuries.

Police said the arrested man, a 22-year-old from Derby, was due to be interviewed later.

The robbery happened in Cambridge Street at about 16:40 GMT on Sunday.

Det Con Mick Stainsby, who is investigating, said: "The CCTV footage captures the horrific incident taking place.

"The 12-year-old victim has been very brave but was attacked for apparently no other reason than to steal her phone, a rose gold iPhone 6s."