Image copyright Derbshire Police Image caption Police have already released a reconstruction of the attack

A £10,000 reward has been offered in connection with the rape and attempted murder of a woman.

The attack took place in Ilkeston, Derbyshire in November, after the woman got off a bus.

Police confirmed the offender's DNA profile had been identified and it could be used to eliminate people from their inquiries.

A number of images of people who were in the area around the time of the attack have also been released.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Officers said anyone in the area around the time of the attack could provide important information

The woman was forced to the ground, throttled unconscious and raped by a man in the early hours of 26 November.

Supt Tracy Harrison, from Derbyshire Police, said: "This is one of the worst assaults I have worked on, the woman was throttled unconscious and raped, he tried to kill her.

"Ilkeston is a community, she could have been a family member, she could be someone we know from that community."

Charity Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption A number of potential witnesses have been pictured on CCTV

The attack happened after the woman got off a Trent Barton The Two bus on Nottingham Road, before walking along Manners Street.

As the woman walked along Queens Avenue she was followed by a man who grabbed her on the corner of Middleton Avenue.

The attacker is described as white, 5ft 7in - 9in (1.70m - 1.75m) tall, between 35 and 45 years old and of medium build.

Police said people pictured in the CCTV images may have valuable information.