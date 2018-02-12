Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Leslie Salmon died of his injuries in hospital

A man has been jailed for stabbing a probation hostel resident to death.

Martin McDermott, 60, inflicted a "senseless and unprovoked attack" on Leslie Salmon, 44, at Burdett Lodge in Derby on 6 August.

Det Insp Gemma Booth described the "sustained assault" as "the worst I have seen within my career".

McDermott previously pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court to life with a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Martin McDermott was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison

Derbyshire Police said when officers arrived at Burdett Lodge they found Mr Salmon with a stab wound to his neck. He died later in hospital.

McDermott admitted murder during a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on 20 December.

Image caption The hostel on Bass Street was cordoned off by police and forensic teams after the stabbing

In a statement released after the sentencing, Det Insp Booth, who led the investigation, said: "This was a senseless and unprovoked attack by a man intent on committing murder.

"The sustained assault and suffering inflicted on Leslie was the worst I have seen within my career."

She also thanked Mr Salmon's family, who she said had "acted with the utmost dignity and resolve throughout".

"Nothing can bring back their loved one, but I hope they take some solace knowing justice has been served," she added.