Image copyright Gemma Dodsworth Image caption Taylor and his mother Gemma Dodsworth

A mother whose 11-year-old son died just weeks after falling ill at school said she had been left feeling "numb" and "heartbroken" by his death.

Doctors originally thought Taylor Dodsworth, of Long Eaton, Derbyshire, had tonsillitis.

But further tests in January revealed he had leukaemia and he died three weeks later on 5 February.

Family and friends have donated more than £7,000 towards giving Taylor the "send-off this boy deserves".

Describing the final moments with her son, Gemma Dodsworth, said: "They turned on the [dialysis] machine and his heart rate just started to go down. Unfortunately he didn't make it.

"I gave him a kiss and we all came home without Taylor. In the car on the way home I was just hugging his teddies.

"You never, ever expect to lose your child and it's just so hard. It's so numbing."

Taylor was sent home from school just before the Christmas break after feeling unwell.

Image copyright Gemma Dodsworth Image caption Taylor, pictured with Derby County FC mascot, Rammie, died three weeks after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

A&E doctors thought Taylor had tonsillitis and he was given a course of antibiotics, his family said.

But after further examinations he was diagnosed with leukaemia. On 5 February, Taylor passed away from what his mother said was a "catastrophic haemorrhage".

Ms Dodsworth said: "I gave him a big kiss and told him I loved him. He told me he loved me back and that was the last time that I actually spoke to him.

"I still hear his voice and I want him to come in."

During Taylor's treatment, an online fundraising campaign was started by the family to help pay for toys to keep him occupied in hospital.

The donations will now go towards funeral costs.