Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Glenn Bullock was originally charged with murder

A killer has been handed an indeterminate hospital order for the death of a man in a "brutal" attack.

The body of Murrey Paulson, 52, was discovered in Meynell Street, Derby, on 19 July last year.

Glenn Bullock, also 52, was found by officers in the same street with a serious throat injury shortly before Mr Paulson's body was found.

At Derby Crown Court, Bullock admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Image copyright Derbyshire Constabulary Image caption Murrey Paulson's family said they have been "left with nothing but a void"

Derbyshire Police said the attack at Mr Paulson's home was "particularly brutal".

Bullock was arrested on suspicion of murder at the Royal Derby Hospital four days later and held under police guard. He was later charged with murder.

Mr Paulson's family said they have been "left with nothing but a void" following his death.