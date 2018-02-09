Image copyright Derby City Council Image caption Oliver Claxton said he has never moved the permit from his car, so challenged the fine from Derby City Council

A driver who got a parking fine because his permit was hidden by snow on the windscreen has had it cancelled.

Oliver Claxton, of Derby, returned home after working away in London for a few months to find he had been fined.

He said his permit was always on display, in Chester Green, so he decided to dispute it.

Now, Derby City Council has cancelled the £70 fine accepting that snow and ice can obscure a permit's visibility.

Live updates from the East Midlands

Image copyright Derby City Council Image caption Derby City Council said officers are advised not to touch vehicles to avoid possible complaints that they have caused any damage

Mr Claxton, who works at the BBC, said: "Common sense has prevailed and the challenge has been upheld - I don't have to pay £70, which is good news."

In a letter from the council, he said, a spokesperson explained it was an administrative error because the officer had checked Mr Claxton's number plate on their handheld device and it showed no permit was assigned to the car.

However, it later emerged his number plate had been recorded incorrectly, with the last digit stated as a zero not the letter "o".

'Just a mistake'

The end of the letter stated: "I have asked the manager in charge of the admin staff who process the permits to remind them that British vehicle registration numbers do not end in a number but a letter, to avoid this happening again."

Mr Claxton added: "It is just a mistake isn't it?"

Derby City Council said: "Drivers are responsible for ensuring that permits are clearly displayed, but clearly snow and ice can temporarily obscure the visibility of a permit.

"Officers are advised not to touch vehicles to avoid possible complaints that they have caused any damage."

The council said it did not comment on individual cases, but all representations are duly considered and common sense applied.

You might also like: