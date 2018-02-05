Image caption The teen was stabbed in Sandiacre, Derbyshire, following reports of fighting

Police have increased patrols in Derbyshire after a 15-year-old was stabbed amid reports of violence.

The boy, who was injured in a park in Sandiacre on Saturday, has since been released from hospital.

A 17-year-old boy, from Nottingham, arrested on suspicion of wounding has been released while inquiries continue.

Derbyshire Police received several reports of anti-social behaviour in the town and nearby Long Eaton and Stapleford in Nottinghamshire.

The force was called to Sandiacre and Long Eaton between 17:00 and 18:00 on Saturday after residents reported a group of youths fighting.

The boy was stabbed in Springfield Park and was taken to hospital. He was later discharged.

It follows a series of police dispersal orders, including one in the town in December, to tackle anti-social behaviour among groups of youths.