A man has been found dead inside a house where a woman was also found injured.

Officers were called to the property in Bare Lane, Ockbrook, Derby, at about 09:40 GMT.

Witnesses reported seeing armed officers, police dogs and an air ambulance outside the property.

No arrests have been made and Derbyshire Constabulary said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

However, the force is trying to trace a passer-by who stopped to help the injured woman.

Det Insp John Murphy said: "We understand that the injured woman had left the house shortly before our arrival and she was helped in the street by a passing dog walker. We would like to trace this person as part of our inquiries into what happened at the house."

Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch.